I-64 bridge work means weekend lane closures in Charleston

Bridge repairs will mean Charleston drivers need to be a little more cautious this weekend.

The left lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge, also known as the Fort Hill bridge, will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The eastbound on-ramp from U.S. 119 (Corridor G) to I-64 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured west to the Montrose Drive exit, then turned around and redirected east.

DOH officials encouraged drivers to be alert and be ready for congestion and traffic backups.

