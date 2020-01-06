Police to conduct Garrison Avenue checkpoint

Seatbelt check

Charleston Police officers will conducting a seatbelt/child safety seat between 5 and 10 p.m. Thursday near the 500 block of Garrison Avenue.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, January 6, 2020

Carter, David - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

DeWeese, Mary - Noon, Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Guthrie, E. Lawrence - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Holcomb, Herman - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Mantz, Linda - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

McMillion, Jacqueline - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Morris, Ray - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Mullins, Jeary - 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church.

Perkins, Betty - 1 p.m., Akers - James Funeral Home, Logan.

Pritt, Randall - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Snodgrass Sr., Charles - 2 p.m., Cathedral of Prayer Southern Baptist Church, Charleston.

Turner, Jack - 1 p.m., procession to leave Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wymer, Paul - 2 p.m., Chapman's Funeral Home, Hurricane.