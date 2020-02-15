Road closure notice: Feb. 15, 2020

Mountaineer Gas Company will begin work to replace gas lines in Kanawha City on Tuesday.

Planned closings will take place in the alley between Washington Avenue S.E. and Venable Avenue S.E. from 41st Street S.E. to 43rd Street S.E.; 41st Street from Washington Avenue S.E. to Venable Avenue S.E.; 42nd Street from Washington Avenue S.E. to Venable Avenue S.E.; and 43rd Street from Washington Avenue S.E. to Venable Avenue S.E. Closures will happen one-at-a-time and will begin with 41st Street from Washington Avenue S.E. to Venable Avenue S.E.

The contractor is required to notify the City in advance of where they will be working. The City will send out updates when the work shifts to the next location.

The temporary closures are expected to last through the end of March.

