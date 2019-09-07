You are the owner of this article.
Road closure: Sept. 7, 2019

Road work

Edgewood Drive will be closed beginning 8:30 a.m. Monday, from the area immediately after Edgewood Country Club to Garrison Avenue, for the construction of a retaining wall. Construction is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. Access will be limited to emergency vehicles and the residents who live between Wood Road and Woodsview Heights Road. Barricades will be placed at Wood Road and the Edgewood Drive/Garrison Avenue intersection.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Alford, Wendell - 3 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Beach, Daniel - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cantrell, Letha - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Chappell, Ruby - 2 p.m., Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.

Cobb, Wilburn - 11 a.m., Cobb Cemetery, Tornado.

Cox, Donna - 11 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Davis, Della - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Erwin, Theresa - 3 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Winfield.

Fairburn, John - 11 a.m., Bible Apostolic Church, Huntington.

Farmer, Betty - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hall, Edsel - 2 p.m., Sand Ridge.

Hampton II, Samuel - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hart, Lola - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hayson, Ida - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

McCourt, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Miller, Paul - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Nelson, Ruth - 11 a.m., Saint John's Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Phillips, Gary - 2 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.

Pitchford, Mildred - 2 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Smith, Mary - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Smith, Peter - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Whited, Carolyn - 3:30 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Willis, Richard - 10 a.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Withers, Jane - 11 a.m., St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, White Sulphur Springs.

Young, Russell - Noon, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.