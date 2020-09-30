Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that the blocks of Capitol and Hale streets will remain closed to allow additional outdoor dining through the end of October. Streets will be closed each Friday beginning at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m. Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open. Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street and Hale Street throughout the closure.
