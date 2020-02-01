Seatbelt and child safety seat checkpoint to be held Monday on Woodward Drive

Charleston Police will conduct a seat belt and child safety seat checkpoint between 5 p.m. and approximately 10 p.m. Monday on Woodward Drive. The purpose of this checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic related activities on Woodward Drive and the surrounding area.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, February 1, 2020

Asbury, Charles - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Cottrill, Barbara - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Cutlip, Gail - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Gerlach, Roger - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Goble, Melvin - 2 p.m., Living Water Church, Ripley.

Hambrick, Alyssa - 2 p.m., Christ Fellowship, Fayetteville.

Jackson, Gary - 2 p.m., Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton.

Kinder, Darris - 2 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.

McClure Jr., Herbert - 2 p.m., VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton.

Morris, Kimberly - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Orr, Lonna - 11 a.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.

Pickens, Elijah - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Shelton, Helen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Spence, James - 2 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Turner, Joseph - 2 p.m., Dunbar Woman’s Club, Dunbar.

Walden, John - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Wheeler, Larry - 1 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.

Williamson, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Wright, Kenneth - Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.