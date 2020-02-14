South Side Bridge lane closures

One lane of the South Side Bridge in Charleston will be closed this weekend, and possibly longer, in preparation for work on the bridge.
The lane closed will alternate between the northbound and southbound slow lanes. Lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
If the work extends past the weekend, the lanes would be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.
Workers with Triton Construction will be installing temporary cables to support a work platform. Via city spokeswoman Mackenzie Spencer, city engineer Chris Knox said the work is to rehabilitate the structural steel under the bridge.
Charleston City Council approved the project in September 2018. At that time, city officials said the project would cost $2.3 million, and the state Department of Transportation would pay 80 percent of the cost.