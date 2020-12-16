After five record-setting months, Limited Video Lottery gross revenue dropped sharply in November, according to financial reports submitted Wednesday to the West Virginia Lottery Commission.
LVL revenue from 7,465 video lottery machines in 1,213 bars, clubs and fraternal organizations around the state fell to $32.7 million in November, down $4.6 million from October revenue -- about a 12% drop -- and down about $40,000 from November 2019.
That follows a series of record-setting revenue months that followed a 10½-week shutdown of the machines and the bars and clubs that house them, as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
October LVL revenue was the ninth-highest month on record, according to the Lottery.
That follows the all-time record month of June, the first full month after the shutdown, when LVL took in $40.88 million, and July, the second all-time-highest month, at $39.82 million.
LVL revenue dipped slightly in August, to $38.22 million, the fifth-highest month, and to $36.82 million in September, the 11th-highest month.
Lottery Director John Myers has previously credited a combination of pent-up demand, lack of other entertainment options and a sense of security in going to neighborhood bars and clubs, as opposed to larger venues, for the record LVL months.
High demand for LVL play had helped the Lottery offset revenue declines at West Virginia’s four racetrack casinos, where limited hours and operations have hurt video slots and table games revenue.
Sales of traditional scratch-off and online tickets also dropped in November, bringing in $14.3 million, down about $3.6 million from October.
While LVL and traditional game revenue fell in November, casino revenue began to pick up for the month.
Racetrack video lottery grossed $39.7 million, up $4 million from October, and down only about $10,000 from November 2019.
Casino table games grossed $2.88 million, up about $770,000 from October, and roughly the same as November 2019 numbers.
For the month, overall Lottery revenue totaled $90.46 million, down $3.34 million from October, but up about $1.21 million from November 2019. Also for the month, the state’s share of Lottery profits totaled $40.82 million, down about $710,000 from October.
For the first five months of the 2020-21 budget year, the Lottery has grossed $463.34 million, down about $7.51 million from the same point in 2019, even though LVL revenue is up about $6 million.
Budget year-to-date, West Virginia’s share of Lottery profits, $207,75 million, is down about $4 million from the same point in 2019.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the Lottery Commission approved issuing five-year i-gaming licenses to the four racetrack casinos and the casino at The Greenbrier resort. All five casinos had been operating under interim licenses. The licenses allow them to partner with i-gaming providers to offer smartphone gaming apps, featuring blackjack, slots and other casino-style games.
To date, i-gaming and sports betting, both at on-site sportsbooks and with betting apps, remains a comparatively small part of the Lottery’s portfolio, accounting for about $798,000 in revenue for November.