Wild horses couldn’t drag Brittany Taylor away from horses.
She and about 10 employees at Circle B Stables are bringing horses back to Kanawha State Forest. Stables have been shuttered there for the past 15 years or so. They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Friday afternoon saw Taylor, partner Cody Napier and staff tidying up the barn for business. The barn is in the same location as it used to be but Napier and a crew of workers had to rebuild one side of it and install a new roof. Water and sewer services also had to be tied in.
More than $100,000 has been invested in reviving the forest horse scene, including from a substantial grant. Plenty also has come out of Circle B’s pockets. The company is leasing the barn.
Taylor, who owns the company, grew up in Fayette County but boarded her horse at Kanawha State Forest growing up. She said she has fond memories of the place and wanted other young people to witness what she called a profound experience.
“One of the most amazing interactions you will ever have is with a horse,” Taylor said, on a damp Friday. “It’s a bond you have to have. It’s good for your soul. I want to share that passion.”
Taylor became interested in taking over the barn about eight months ago, when Kanawha State Forest advertised for a vendor. After applying, submitting a business plan and jumping through other hoops, Taylor and Napier were ready to go — to work.
“We’ve put a crap ton of time and effort into this place,” the bearded Napier said.
Today Circle B hopes to reap the rewards of sacrifice. The stables offer one-hour guided trail rides for $40, photography services and birthday parties. One of the guides will be 19-year-old Angel Ferguson, who gave up a career as a welder “to chase my dream.”
Ferguson talked as she swept out a stall Friday, sweat soaking her T-shirt. One might not blame her for swearing off horses entirely. Five years ago, she dislocated a hip and suffered a head injury within a week, both horse-related training incidents.
“As soon as I could, I was back up on that horse,” she said.
She and other barn mates take loving care of about 17 horses, including quarter horses, saddle horses, a mule and two adorable mini ponies, a mother-and-daughter combination named Sugar and Spice.
Taylor said she feels hopeful for the enterprise, based on feedback from those who have passed by.
“The community and people in general are excited along with us,” she said. “It’s just the overall support. A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into this. I’m excited, anxious, ready to open.”
Napier breaks and trains horses, does construction and puts up hay, which he grows on a river bottom near Lesage where he and Taylor live. He brags on the hay quality. It starts out as Timothy and Orchard grass. He is also raising about 20 cattle.
Taylor is working on getting a Circle B website up and running. The technology piece of the undertaking has been another challenge but one worth it, she said.
“We’re making history,” Taylor said. “We’re bringing horses back to a state park.”
