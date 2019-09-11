After nearly 2-year lapse, Sharpe Hospital recertified to accept Medicare patients

Nearly two years after it lost federal certification to accept patients covered by Medicare, the state Department of Health and Human Resources announced Wednesday that William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital has been readmitted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“This is a huge feat for Sharpe Hospital and DHHR and demonstrates that the Sharpe team is providing quality care to its patients,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a prepared statement “It has taken a true team effort to get Sharpe to this point and we will continue to ensure compliance and quality care are continued.”
CMS terminated Sharpe’s certification on Sept. 28, 2017, citing inadequate and insufficient documentation relating to patient treatment plans, and a lack of interventional follow-up.
Sharpe, a 150-bed acute-care psychiatric hospital, in Weston, has had ongoing issues with staffing shortages. Also, in testimony before lawmakers in November 2017, Crouch blamed the termination, in part, on an outdated medical records system at the hospital, which he said the DHHR was attempting to upgrade.
The announcement follows nearly two years of the recertification process and CMS surveys.
DHHR spokeswoman Alison Adler said Wednesday she would need time to gather information regarding the financial impact of the nearly two-year loss of Medicare certification. However, in the November 2017 interim meeting, Crouch told legislators that the state was minimizing potential reimbursement losses by transferring Medicare patients to Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, in Huntington.
“This accomplishment is a direct result of how our staff has committed to changing the course of Sharpe Hospital,” Sharpe CEO Patrick Ryan said Wednesday. “The past two years have seen many changes in our approach to delivering patient care and the processes that guide our daily work. I am confident the Sharpe team is on the right path with the care and treatment we provide to our patients.”
Additionally, the Joint Commission, a Chicago-based nonprofit that accredits hospitals and health care organizations, recently awarded Sharpe a three-year certification, according to the DHHR release.