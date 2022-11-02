Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CULLODEN — A fix for years of traffic woes is now underway, as ground was broken Wednesday for a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden. The interchange will allow residents and commuters easier access to I-64 by connecting U.S. 60 with the interstate between Hurricane and Milton.

The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded the project contract in June to Triton Construction Inc., which bid $32,346,000.

