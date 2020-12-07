West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced early Monday evening.
Morrisey, 52, was at home Monday receiving breathing and medical treatments for the virus as well as pneumonia, he said.
“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home,” Morrisey said in a brief statement. “Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.”
Morrisey did not say when he first began to experience symptoms of the virus, which as of Monday had claimed the lives of 841 West Virginians and more than 283,000 people in the United States.
Morrisey also did not say when he was tested or if he knew how or when he contracted the virus or whether he had been present in the Capitol near the time he began experiencing symptoms of the virus.
West Virginians first elected Morrisey as attorney general in 2012 and re-elected him twice since then, including last month’s general election.
West Virginians can get tested for COVID-19 at any Walgreens location, but an appointment is required.
The State of West Virginia also offers free testing sites throughout the state as well as an in-home test kit. Information about testing options in West Virginia can be found on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.