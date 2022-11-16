HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is making holiday shopping sweet.
On Tuesday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce launched the Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail, which is being made possible with the support of Truist and the Cabell County Commission.
“The Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail is a free mobile passport that promotes and incentivizes shopping local for the holiday season,” said Tricia Ball, Chamber president and CEO. “Participants will be able to earn points as they visit and redeem exclusive offers along the trail. Points can then be cashed in for prizes, which include a commemorative ornament, commemorative travel mug and entries into a drawing for a $1,000 cash grand prize.”
Residents of and visitors to the Huntington area can visit www.huntingtonchamber.org/trail to sign up for the passport, which will be active from Tuesday, Nov. 15, to Jan. 15, 2023.
More than 40 local businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and wellness studios are signed up to be merchants along the trail, according to Ball.
“Most people are familiar with Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving, but I envision a Small Business Season, which is why we wanted to launch a program that encourages shopping local not just for one day but two full months,” Ball said. “For every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $68 stays in the community, so you are not only supporting the business where you are shopping but also local accountants, marketing firms, attorneys and more.”
The $1,000 grand prize winner will be selected Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Ball added.