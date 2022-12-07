Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

L.J. Marciano, the former vice president for business and finance at Landrum & Brown, a Cincinnati-based aviation consulting firm, has been named the new assistant director and chief operating officer at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Marciano, a 25-year veteran of aviation consulting and airline affairs, fills a vacancy created in September, when Dominique Ranieri, CRW’s previous assistant director and chief operating officer, replaced Nick Keller as the Charleston airport’s director and CEO.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

