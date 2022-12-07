L.J. Marciano, the former vice president for business and finance at Landrum & Brown, a Cincinnati-based aviation consulting firm, has been named the new assistant director and chief operating officer at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Marciano, a 25-year veteran of aviation consulting and airline affairs, fills a vacancy created in September, when Dominique Ranieri, CRW’s previous assistant director and chief operating officer, replaced Nick Keller as the Charleston airport’s director and CEO.
Also joining the airport’s leadership team as chief development officer is Andrew Gunnoe, a nine-year veteran of Kanawha County government, where he served as deputy county manager, assistant county attorney and fiduciary supervisor.
Major projects Gunnoe was involved with during his tenure with the Kanawha County Commission included the conversion of Shawnee Park into the Shawnee Sports Complex, and management of the county’s $34 million American Rescue Plan Act grant program.
The hiring of Marciano and Gunnoe was announced Wednesday, during a meeting of the airport’s governing board.
Marciano will oversee the airport’s operations and maintenance departments as well as the Capital Jet Center, CRW’s general aviation terminal. Gunnoe will help manage grant sourcing, business development and government affairs, according to Ranieri.
In other airport developments, Ranieri announced Wednesday that the recently concluded scoping process conducted as part of an Environmental Impact Statement for CRW’s runway and terminal upgrade plans produced 519 public comments.
A Dec. 15 meeting has been scheduled for airport officials and personnel from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin the process of identifying criteria to be used in finding “reasonable alternatives” to be considered along with the airport’s runway and terminal upgrade proposal. A new passenger terminal serving a runway at least 7,000 feet long, with 1,000-foot safety overrun areas at each end, is being sought by the airport, requiring the use of much of the land in neighboring Coonskin Park.
The FAA will independently identify and evaluate such alternatives as part of the environmental review. Potential alternatives likely to be considered include a no-build option, runway lengths ranging from 6,715 to 8,000 feet, and safety overrun areas ranging from 1,000 feet at each end to the use of EMAS (Engineered Materials Arresting System) installations at each end with no safety overruns.
A preliminary list of alternatives to be considered is scheduled be identified by Jan. 27, according to a FAA timeline for the Environmental Impact Statement.