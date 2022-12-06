Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A landslide two years ago has put a section of Airport Road on shaky ground, and now the director of West Virginia International Yeager Airport is asking state lawmakers for advice on how to head off a potential catastrophe.

Airport Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri met with lawmakers from Kanawha County at the Capitol on Tuesday, where she outlined a problem that has plagued the airport, as well as the residents around it. The meeting was not related to committee meetings currently taking place ahead of the January session of the West Virginia Legislature.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

