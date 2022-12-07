After a splashy shutdown of a notorious East End convenience store last week, the city of Charleston reversed field Wednesday and said it had reached a settlement agreement with Par Mar Oil Co., keeping the store open.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers did not greet the news enthusiastically, officially refusing to accept the settlement but dropping the temporary restraining order. The hearing had been intended to hear the city’s petition for permanent injunction.
A day before, however, City Attorney Kevin Baker and Par Mar lawyers hashed out a settlement with Par Mar and Croesus East Charleston, the two opposing parties listed on Akers’ docket.
Baker said the proposed settlement would require Par Mar to prohibit selling single cans of beer; require the show of identification; to post no-loitering signs; hire a new manager; upgrade its surveillance system; make security footage available to police at all times; and provide in-store office space to police for the next five years, with a separate entrance.
As for showing identification and prohibiting sales of single beers, Akers told Baker, “Let me stop you there. You’re requiring them to not break the law?”
Par Mar lawyers Ramonda Marling and Richard Gottlieb emphasized after the hearing that no hard-and-fast hours had been drawn up regarding police in the store. It is merely an offer, Marling said.
Short of accepting the settlement, Akers required that Baker report to her every 30 days on the state of Par Mar’s affairs. The first report is due at the end of this month, she told Baker. She reserved the right to take further action if things do not improve. She set another hearing for 1:30 p.m. June 12.
“You asked for an extraordinary remedy,” Akers told Baker. “You said it was so disruptive and dangerous to the community that it had to be shut down.”
Akers asked Baker if the settlement would not have eroded confidence in the judicial system.
“Don’t you think it would have been possible to blame the judiciary?” she asked Baker. “What if someone had been killed last night after I signed the dismissal order?”
Akers still allowed the store to reopen, however, with the monitoring caveats.
Baker told her that city police had spent “months” working on the case, in response to her question about how many officer hours had been burned.
The initial temporary restraining order complaint is a dismal dossier. Among the allegations:
The Charleston Police Department had responded to more than 350 calls for service at Par Mar in 2022 and have made more than 100 arrests or citations. The complaint said it had connected at least 20 people, including at least one Par Mar employee, with the illegal sale of controlled substances.
Police responded to a shooting at 6:50 p.m. May 7, which resulted in the critical injury of a man and another being charged with malicious wounding.
“The city is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to abate the public nuisance at the East End Par Mar in order to protect the citizens of Charleston and visitors to Charleston from suffering irreparable harm,” the complaint read.
“I have no comment,” Baker told the Gazette-Mail. “You heard what I said in there. That stands for itself.”
Greg Stone covers business.