Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order to a hotel developer, after Charleston Town Center mall owners had its security guards throw a hotel demolition team out.

KM Hotels lawyer Isaac Forman on Tuesday filed the order and petition for contempt against Town Center mall owner The Hull Group. Akers granted it by the end of business. Forman filed the action under Quarrier St. LLC, the hotel project’s operating entity.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

