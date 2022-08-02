Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order to a hotel developer, after Charleston Town Center mall owners had its security guards throw a hotel demolition team out.
KM Hotels lawyer Isaac Forman on Tuesday filed the order and petition for contempt against Town Center mall owner The Hull Group. Akers granted it by the end of business. Forman filed the action under Quarrier St. LLC, the hotel project’s operating entity.
“The Court grants Quarrier St. LLC’s Motion for Restraining Order preventing Hull Group from interfering — in any way — with Quarrier’s plans and efforts to carry out demolition and construction . . .” Akers’ order said.
Akers also asked lawyers from both sides to show why The Hull Group should not be in contempt of court “for violating the terms and conditions of this Court’s order from July 12, 2022,” the order said. That order gave KM Hotels and owner Mayur Patel the go-ahead to demolish the mall’s former Sears building. Patel owns the structure and wants to put a Hilton hotel on the site.
Four workers for Patel-hired DD&B Contractors showed up Tuesday morning to plan shearing away the Sears building from the main mall. Workers were looking at what it would take to frame out a temporary wall, for dust control purposes.
They were in an outside corridor of the structure, between the Sears wall and the external wall. The corridor is about 10 feet wide and does take in mall property, but it is the only way workers can access the job site.
The temporary wall is a central part of the Sears job. As workers tear down the existing external wall, a temporary one must be erected while demolition takes place. As sections of the old Sears are demolished, permanent external sections will be erected in their place.
The ultimate objective is to leave the mall with a wall that looks like nothing has happened and the Sears building in ruins.
Hull Group Director of Government Relations John Mulherin did not return an e-mail Tuesday seeking comment.
Patel and Forman have fought both the City of Charleston and The Hull Group for the right to tear down Sears, which sits amid vacant lots and weeds. The city held up the job for months with its “common wall” policy, which says both parties sharing a common wall must agree to demolition.
Hull would not, stalling the project. The city eventually relented but Hull filed a demolition injunction, only to lose July 12 in Kanawha County Circuit Court. The final court action seemed to have settled things, until Tuesday’s latest Hull move.
Forman’s filing came after he learned about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that workers had been ordered out of the building.
“Despite this Court’s rejection of Hull Group’s effort to demolish the Sears building, Hull continues to impede the project,” Forman’s Tuesday filing said. “Hull’s latest attempt to circumvent the Court’s order prohibited interference with Quarrier’s demolition has forced Plaintiff to accumulate additional fees and has yet again stalled demolition, despite this Court’s directive to the contrary, and a Temporary Restraining Order is necessary.”
The filing points out that Patel obtained a building permit from the city May 19. Per terms of the permit, the filing says, Patel has six months to initiate demolition, or it will be forced to obtain another permit, increasing cost.
It also says Hull officials told contractors that they would not be permitted to bring equipment onto the property and would be unable to initiate any work.
“Hull Group’s representatives thus willfully and intentionally prevented demolition as authorized by this Court. . . Hull Group has forced Plaintiff to accrue costs for the mobilization of its team — all to no avail — and has yet again delayed demolition,” the filing reads.
Observers are puzzled as to why Hull continues to fight the hotel. Reciprocal easement agreements — which guaranteed mall visitors a way into and out of Sears — are no longer valid because the mall fails to meet standards regarding the number of anchor tenants and total occupied square footage.
Even if the hotel isn’t directly attached to the mall, it would still provide a more positive look and presence than the dilapidated Sears property. It would not take away from leasable mall space, since Hull doesn’t own it to begin with.
Hull has barely commented on the matter, despite its involvement in litigation with Patel since February. At that time Mulherin said a hotel would indeed be an improvement, but that the company feared for the structural safety of the mall.
Formal demolition plans have existed for years, and were approved by the mall’s previous owners, U.S. Bank. Patel possessed a contract to tear down Sears, but Hull, upon assuming ownership, fell back on the city’s dual common wall rule to nix the deal.