All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound have reopened after a single vehicle wreck around 12:06 p.m. resulted in closure of the fast lane, said a supervisor with Kanawha County Metro 911.

The wreck occurred around the 115 mile marker in Sissonville. 

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

