All lanes of I-77 northbound reopened after Tuesday afternoon accident By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound have reopened after a single vehicle wreck around 12:06 p.m. resulted in closure of the fast lane, said a supervisor with Kanawha County Metro 911.The wreck occurred around the 115 mile marker in Sissonville. One person was transported with injuries, but the severity of the injuries was unknown by the dispatch supervisor. The cause of the accident was unknown. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesJury awards $700K to family of man who died at Huttonsville Correctional CenterCoach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the humpCypriot ship-chartering company asks federal court to enforce $1 million arbitration award against Justice coal companyKanawha commission files suit over culvert, floodingKanawha lacked bus transportation to 17 schools, including Hoover High, on 1st day of Thanksgiving weekWVU basketball: Trip to Oregon will tell Mountaineers where they standFormer WVU AD Shane Lyons hired by AlabamaDear Abby: Relationship with boyfriend is now a dangerous nightmarePHOTOS: Holly Jolly Brawley expands into nearby parksEric Engle: Cowardice and hate on display at 'protest' (Opinion) See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows