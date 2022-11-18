Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 64 in Putnam County at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The accident happened near mile marker 43 in the eastbound lanes, according to a dispatcher at Putnam County Dispatch.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Recommended for you