All lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County back open after early morning tractor trailer rollover By Leann Ray Nov 18, 2022 A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 64 in Putnam County at 12:30 a.m. Friday.The accident happened near mile marker 43 in the eastbound lanes, according to a dispatcher at Putnam County Dispatch.All eastbound lanes were closed for about six hours, but the dispatcher said around 8 a.m. all lanes looked to be reopened.No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the dispatcher said it didn't look like there were any injuries.