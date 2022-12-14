Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The AMBER Alert for an abducted child from Cabell County has been canceled, according to a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch supervisor. 

They said the West Virginia State Police told them the child had been found and to cancel the alert.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

