The AMBER Alert for an abducted child from Cabell County has been canceled, according to a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch supervisor.
They said the West Virginia State Police told them the child had been found and to cancel the alert.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
The AMBER Alert for an abducted child from Cabell County has been canceled, according to a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch supervisor.
They said the West Virginia State Police told them the child had been found and to cancel the alert.
This is a developing story.
Original story:
An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child from Cabell County who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Authorities advise the 6-year-old child, Mila Carf, was likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf. They may be traveling in a white four-door 2014 Toyota Corolla, with the license plate number 33G810.
Mila Carf is a white female, 3-foot 4-inches tall, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants and athletic shoes.
The suspect, Shana Carf, is Mila Carf's non-custodial mother, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Shana Carf is 37 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 7-inches tall, and 170 pounds.
According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency, the child was last seen at 89 Blue Spruce in Ona, and is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, call 911 or *SP on your call phone.
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.
Copy Desk Chief
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.