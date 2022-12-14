Shana Carf is Mila Carf's non-custodial mother, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Shana Carf is 37 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 7-inches tall, and 170 pounds.
Mila Carf is a white female, 3-foot 4-inches tall, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants and athletic shoes.
Shana Carf is Mila Carf's non-custodial mother, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Shana Carf is 37 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 7-inches tall, and 170 pounds.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child from Cabell County who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Authorities advise the 6-year-old child, Mila Carf, was likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf. They may be traveling in a white four-door 2014 Toyota Corolla, with the license plate number 33G810.
Mila Carf is a white female, 3-foot 4-inches tall, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants and athletic shoes.
The suspect, Shana Carf, is Mila Carf's non-custodial mother, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Shana Carf is 37 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 7-inches tall, and 170 pounds.
According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency, the child was last seen at 89 Blue Spruce in Ona, and is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, call 911 or *SP on your call phone.
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.