Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child from Cabell County who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities advise the 6-year-old child, Mila Carf, was likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf. They may be traveling in a white four-door 2014 Toyota Corolla, with the license plate number 33G810.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you