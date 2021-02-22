The "American Pickers" plan to film episodes in West Virginia this April, and they are seeking individuals with exceptional items to showcase on The History Channel's hit television series.
"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, and learn the interesting stories behind them.
American Pickers has visited the region before, starting in 2013 and more recently in 2017. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
"While we plan to be in West Virginia this April, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse," a news release from the show reads. "Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!"
The Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They only pick private collections — no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything that's open to the public.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. The show is also on Facebook as @GotAPick
The cast and staff of the show will be following all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.