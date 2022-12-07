Americorps members collecting winter accessories for Mary C. Snow students By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Dec 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kanawha County Americorps members are collecting gloves, toboggans and scarves for students of Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School as part of their civic service project.There are two drop-off locations in Charleston:Capitol Market’s business office on 800 Smith St. on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.West Virginia Radio Corporation on 1111 Virginia St. E on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The winter warming items drive runs until Dec. 15.In September, Project Warm and Diversified Energy gifted the school 360 new coats. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Department of Homeland Security responding to false active shooter reports at South Charleston High, other area schoolsGirlfriend testifies: Told Smith to 'hurry up' and kill familyWVU Athletics: Baker promoting NIL team shortly after hiringAirport leader seeks advice from legislators on slip that could hinder facility accessWVU roundup: Multiple players entering transfer portal including QB Daniels, per reportNational Guard in jails not sustainable, corrections official saysWV stream gauge network that provides key data to emergency and environmental officials faces funding shortfallGazette-Mail editorial: Just who is imposing their views on whom?Dear Abby: Newlywed divides time with wife and co-worker mistressGirls basketball: Nitro routs Capital 61-25 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities