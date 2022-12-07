Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County Americorps members are collecting gloves, toboggans and scarves for students of Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School as part of their civic service project.

There are two drop-off locations in Charleston:

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Recommended for you