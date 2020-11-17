With multiple requests pending to discuss removing the Stonewall Jackson statue from the Capitol grounds, the Capitol Building Commission has, for a second straight month, postponed its meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday.
“It seems like there’s always some reason not to have the meeting,” James Cochran, of West Virginians Against Confederate Commemoration, said Tuesday of the postponement.
Wednesday’s meeting originally had been scheduled for Oct. 14, but was postponed to Nov. 18 because of “scheduling conflicts.”
“I just find the whole process to be extremely frustrating,” Cochran said.
The organization, which has collected more than 10,000 signatures on a petition calling for removal of the statue of the Confederate general from the Capitol grounds, has repeatedly asked the commission to take up the issue as an agenda item.
Last week, Cochran said, he asked Department of Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith, who is commission chairman, for permission to address the panel. Cochran said he did not receive a response.
“I find it frustrating to not even be able to bring this issue up for discussion in a public meeting,” Cochran said.
Wednesday’s meeting was postponed until Dec. 9 because a staff member at the state Library Commission tested positive last week for COVID-19, and the Culture Center was temporarily closed for sanitization, department spokeswoman Bethany Cline said Tuesday.
The commission usually meets in one of the Culture Center’s conference rooms, but its most recent meeting was conducted via teleconference.
“I guess we should give them the benefit of the doubt, now that we’re past the election, that there is a legitimate COVID-19 concern,” Howard Swint, a longtime advocate of removing the Stonewall Jackson statue, said Tuesday.
Swint also has asked for permission, prior to both the postponed October and November meetings, to address the commission about relocating the Jackson statue and a bust of Jackson in the Capitol Rotunda.
Swint said he, too, finds it frustrating not having the opportunity to address the commission on the matter.
“They’ve taken down the statue of Stonewall Jackson in the capital of the Confederacy,” he said, referring to removal of a Jackson statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, this summer.
“They’re taking down the twin statue of Stonewall Jackson at VMI,” he said, referring to a unanimous vote last month by the Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors to remove the statue, which is an exact replica of Jackson statue on the Capitol grounds.
Both were created by renowned sculptor Moses Ezekiel. According to the VMI website, Ezekiel donated the replica statue to the school, his alma mater, in 1912.
Cochran said West Virginia’s inaction stands out at a time when many states are removing Confederate statuary, which some consider to be symbols of white supremacy and minority oppression.
“That we can’t even bring ourselves to talk about it in West Virginia contributes to the image of West Virginia as being kind of a backward state,” he said of the inaction. “It seems like a big game of pass the buck or hot potato.”
Gov. Jim Justice has said legislative action would be required to remove the statue. However, state code gives the commission full authority over all “substantial physical changes” anywhere on the Capitol grounds.
Following a protest in June calling for removal of the statue, Justice told reporters: “I totally understand people’s concern and people’s objections; I get that. But I also understand from the other point of view: This has been here for a long time and people respect and honor those on that side of the fence, as well.”
The Capitol Building Commission last met July 8 -- a meeting notable for the absence of discussion of the Jackson statue. Afterward, Reid-Smith said there were no requests for the commission to consider removal of either the Jackson statue or bust.
“Nothing was brought up about any of that,” he said.
Immediately following that meeting, representatives of more than 30 organizations sent a letter to Reid-Smith, to members of the commission and to Justice calling for a special meeting of the commission to take up the matter.
Cochran said Tuesday the inaction over removal of a Confederate symbol from the Capitol grounds is surprising, given West Virginia’s history as a Union state that was formed after Virginia seceded from the United States.
“This is a state that ought to have so much pride being in the Union and fighting against the Confederacy,” he said. “It really is surprising and puzzling to have this level of cognitive dissonance.”