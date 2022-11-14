State tourism officials are looking for ways to make it easier to attract people to work and play in the Mountain State.
In conference rooms in Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs, state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby told lawmakers more people were arriving in Morgan County, where the park is located, since the state invested in building the resort in 2017.
That year, Morgan County collected about $30 million from traveler spending, Ruby said. Last year the county took in about $55 million.
“There has been very, very quick and impressive growth in this area,” Ruby said. “In fact, Morgan County was one of the counties that actually started outpacing pre-pandemic levels first.”
The shift toward outdoor recreation paired with more targeted marketing and advertising has led to national engagement from travelers and travel publications for West Virginia, Ruby told the Joint Judiciary Committee.
But some state social and tax policies make businesses wary about setting up shop here, Karen Schaufeld, CEO of SWaN Hill Top, a Leesburg, Virginia-based developer, told the Joint Finance Committee. SWaN is investing $150 million to redevelop the historical Hill Top House Hotel in Harper’s Ferry.
Shaufeld said business developers look for internet access, predictability in business and tax laws, a well-trained workforce and strong career technical education opportunities. She also said there’s an increased interest in greener, renewable energy.
Most importantly, she said, businesses seek to hire a diverse range of people. Social policies set by a state legislature can be a green light or a red flag for attracting businesses and people to a given area, she said.
“Employers want to make sure that all qualified employees feel comfortable wherever they locate,” Shaufeld said. “Different companies have different goals towards diversity, but executives want to feel comfortable living in your state, and they want their employees to feel welcome and be known as a place that fosters diverse conversations and freedom of speech. Even if you don’t agree with everything, this is an important ingredient.”
Shaufeld stopped short of mentioning West Virginia’s virtual ban on abortion.
“Any employer will care that their employees have access to decent healthcare,” she said. “I don’t want to get political, but increasingly it has encompassed family planning. These are decisions you make as legislators – the type of companies you want to attract. I’m certainly not telling you how you should feel, but I am saying your decision will affect the type, size and quality of companies that may come to your state.”
In other business during legislative interim meetings Monday, Keith Hoover, deputy administrative director and counsel for the state Supreme Court, told lawmakers the ongoing study of the workload among West Virginia’s magistrates and circuit and family court judges will be ready before the session begins in January.
He said the study will establish the average time available to a judge to consider cases in a given year. That average will be used to identify the highest and lowest workloads and make recommendations to lawmakers on staffing in the 31 judicial circuits in West Virginia.