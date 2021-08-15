MILTON — Earlier this month, Milton residents pressed local officials for solutions to ongoing water issues in the city.
At an Aug. 3 public hearing for a $7.9 million sewer bond, residents spoke about their problems with the city’s water system.
“Why are we doing a sewer bond when that’s what our water looks like?” said Kelsi Miller, one of the speakers during the hearing. She pointed to a jar of discolored water that she said came from the tap from another resident’s house prior to the meeting.
Benjamin King said in the hearing that he recently asked his wife to bring home a case of water after she left work so he could rinse off from the shower he took. He said they are expecting their first child and he is wary about using the water for his newborn.
“I have a baby due in January and I don’t know if I can wash my kid,” he said. “Hear me out, guys. I don’t know if I can wash my son. I don’t if I’m going to have to get bottled water to give my son baths. OK? Just please, just please work with us.”
The City Council decided to table a vote on the sewer bond for a future meeting. During the meeting, there was some talk of possible solutions. In order to start a water bond, the city of Milton needs a primary engineering report of the current system before doing anything else, said John Stump, the bond counsel for the city.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, who was present at the meeting to get more information, said he had been reaching out to his contacts in state government in hopes of finding solutions like funding for the city’s water system. He told council members he would be willing to meet with city officials in the future to further discuss the situation.
Councilman Carl Harshbarger on Wednesday said a replacement of the water system is needed, “but we just don’t have the money to do it.”
Harshbarger said he has not experienced water problems to the extent that residents described Tuesday.
“I don’t have the dark water at all. I have sometimes had a little bit discolor in my water, but not very much,” Harshbarger said.
Harshbarger said the city has attempted to contact agencies, such as Milton’s elected representatives in Charleston, to find a solution to the water issue, but none of them have responded. He said if the city does hear back, he would like the agencies to give assistance to find funding for replacing the city’s water lines.
“They’ve not been able to get nothing,” he said.
Councilman Dakota Miller said in his time on council, he’s overseen hydrant flushing efforts to improve the water in the system and will be part of upcoming flushing this week. During the process, sediment in the line is disturbed to flush it out of the system. He said the city typically does this once a year, but he plans to do it twice a year.
Miller said he also has not experienced water problems in his home to the extent that residents described.
“What’s so confusing is, you know, some people have problems and then their next-door neighbors do not have problems,” Miller said.
He said the city does replace water lines as money is available. He said water system projects are in the works to finish work on the water plant, replace water lines near Newmans Branch Road and upgrade a line under railroad tracks near the Mud River.
Miller agreed that the city needs to seek out funding for the projects. He, too, said the city has reached out to state and national representatives. He said the city’s $1.05 million in American Rescue Plan funds — some of which it has received, with the rest to come next year — will be used for water infrastructure.
Councilman Troy Nicely said when he ran for election earlier this year, the water issue was one of the biggest issues he heard about from voters.
“Any time that you really talk about any issue, water always comes up,” Nicely said.
Nicely said he has had similar issues like the residents described, such as cloudy water. He said from his point of view on council, he feels like city employees who work on the water system are doing well.
“We need more resources as far as money from the state and federal government in order to rebuild our infrastructures as far as our pipes,” Nicely said.
During the public hearing, the possibility of West Virginia American Water buying the municipal system was discussed.
Megan Hannah, external affairs manager for West Virginia American Water, sent the following statement via email: “West Virginia American Water has been interested in acquiring the City of Milton water system since the early 1980s.
More recently in 2017, West Virginia American Water entered into a sale for resale agreement with the municipality, and extended that agreement in 2021, to provide high-quality, supplemental water service when the municipality is unable to meet the demands on its system. Additionally, the company approached the municipality as recently as July of 2021 to again express its interest in acquiring the water system, a proposition that did not progress beyond initial discussions. West Virginia American Water is a locally operated, solutions-oriented water and wastewater service provider, and we are happy to continue to discuss options with the City of Milton should they choose to address their water system concerns through an acquisition.”
Some council members had reservations about committing to a sale.
“I mean, I would hear their offer. I would listen to an offer, but I’m happy with Milton Water,” Harshbarger said.
He added that he doesn’t think residents would gain an advantage by outsourcing the water system to West Virginia American Water.
“I feel like if we could get funding to fix our problem areas, we as a city and the residents would be better off to stay with our water. I guess you could say anything is a possibility, you know, if it came down to it,” Miller said.
He said the company has not given the city a price.
“Depending on the overall … yes, I would be in consideration of anything,” Nicely said.
He would take into account if the agreement would benefit residents, but he sees advantages to keeping the system local, he said, as that gives the city control over it.
If a water bond would come before them in the future, some of the councilmen were more receptive to the idea.
“Yes, I would consider it,” Harshbarger said.
Miller said yes when asked, adding that the sewer and water funds are two separate sources.
“Oh, absolutely, absolutely. I think that would be good, and I think that would help us to get state funds and federal funds,” Nicely said.
Mayor Tom Canterbury previously told The Herald-Dispatch he would not comment on considering a water bond after the public hearing. He did not return a request for comment for this article. Councilman Bob Legg declined to comment Friday as he was not at the hearing and wanted to find out more information. Councilman Tennis Adkins did not return a request for comment.