Effective Oct. 1, Dr. Ayne Amjad will no longer be West Virginia’s health officer, according to an announcement made Tuesday.
Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing that the primary reason for her departure from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is to return to her clinical practice in Beckley. She will remain in an “advisory role” on a “contract basis” to the Justice administration after leaving the office and will continue assisting with response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While she’ll be stepping down, she’s not going anywhere, and she’s not leaving us. She’ll be on the briefings with us all the time,” Justice said. “Absolutely, we have got to step back and thank her for incredible service. She’s done a whale of a job.”
Amjad was hired as the state health officer in July 2020 — just four months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — to replace Dr. Cathy Slemp, who was ousted from the administration when Justice expressed concern to DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch about incorrect case counts in Randolph County. Crouch requested Slemp’s resignation, which she gave with a letter urging the administration to “stay true to the science” when it came to handling the COVID-19 virus.
Slemp had held the position since 2018, and previously had served 17 years in the DHHR, beginning as director of what is now the Division of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology in 1994, and serving as the state health officer from 2002 to 2011.
Amjad, a Raleigh County native who specializes in internal medicine, ran medical practices in Beckley, Oak Hill and Princeton before joining the DHHR. In 2018, she ran for public office in the Republican primary for what was then the 3rd Congressional District. She — along with five other candidates — lost to Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va, who went on to win the general election against former state senator Richard Ojeda.
Since joining the DHHR, Amjad has helped lead the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination roll out.
“It’s probably been the highlight of my career and my life to serve with you [Justice and Crouch] and our entire team on the pandemic leadership team, as well as the DHHR,” she said during Tuesday’s briefing.