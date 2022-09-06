Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Effective Oct. 1, Dr. Ayne Amjad will no longer be West Virginia’s health officer, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing that the primary reason for her departure from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is to return to her clinical practice in Beckley. She will remain in an “advisory role” on a “contract basis” to the Justice administration after leaving the office and will continue assisting with response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

