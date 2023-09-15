Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gauley Fest
Derek Warrior (right) and Abby Sharrat were among the rafters to take on the Gauley River Thursday in Summersville.

 SEAN McCALLISTER | Gazette-Mail

SUMMERSVILLE — A few thousand rafters floated into Summersville this weekend for the 40th annual Gauley Fest — a celebration of whitewater boating on the Gauley River.

The event began as a way to commemorate the defeat of a hydroelectric project on the upper Gauley River, said Clinton Begley, executive director of American Whitewater. The project would have greatly affected rafting on the river.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

