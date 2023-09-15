SUMMERSVILLE — A few thousand rafters floated into Summersville this weekend for the 40th annual Gauley Fest — a celebration of whitewater boating on the Gauley River.
The event began as a way to commemorate the defeat of a hydroelectric project on the upper Gauley River, said Clinton Begley, executive director of American Whitewater. The project would have greatly affected rafting on the river.
Gauley Fest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for American Whitewater and the largest whitewater festival in the world, Begley said.
“It’s a big opportunity for our community to come together and remind ourselves of why it is we enjoy this sport — a big part of that is the people — and to support the stewardship mission,” he said.
The event runs through Sunday morning, with a big party planned for Saturday night with live music after everyone gets off the river.
American Whitewater hosts the event at the Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park. Begley said he’s expecting a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 at the festival. Tents, hammocks and camping rigs of all kinds dotted the park Friday afternoon, along with food and whitewater gear vendors. He estimated about twice as many people will float the river this weekend.
Begley flew into Charleston Wednesday and was excited to see an inflated raft on the baggage and images of the Gauley River.
“It’s really clear to me that the people of West Virginia are really proud of this place and proud of the opportunities to raft this river and kayak this river,” he said.
Water is released from Summersville Dam each morning during the festival. A recreational release agreement guarantees there will be enough water to float in the river during this time of year.
Jane Leakey from Ottawa, Canada, said it takes anywhere from two to five hours to go down the river depending on how long you want to watch “carnage” at each rapid.
The river has five major Class V rapids with lower class rapids in between. Her favorite rapid is Pillow Rock, where water pushes against a rock to create a huge pillow of water, she said.
This is her third time at the festival. She drives 11 hours to attend.
Stories you might like
“It’s just really unique. There’s no other festival like this. It’s super big. There’s so many people,” she said, adding that she often meets fellow Canadians at the event.
Gauley Fest is also known for the unique watercraft people take down the river. Leakey said she’s seen inflatable unicorns brave the rapids.
The festival is made possible by dozens of volunteers like Jerry Stehman, who has been working at the festival since 2011. His family likes to boat, and he wanted to give back to the sport. He said he enjoys seeing friends that he’s made over the years.
Despite the chill atmosphere at the festival, the Gauley River is still dangerous. Already this month, two people have died on rafting trips, according to National Park Service spokesperson Eve West. One body has yet to be found.
“I’m sure that it will have an impact to the weekend,” Begley said. “What’s also true is that there is plenty to celebrate for the year and stewardship wins and wonderful weather and tidings that the river brings. That’s certainly something that we’ll carry forward. That’s part of what our community does, is celebrate what’s good and acknowledge the hard times as well.”
David Hughes, who said he’s returning to the festival for the first time in 10 years, called it a “big, grand reunion.”
“You see people that you kayaked with in another country or in Tennessee or out West,” he said.
Hughes takes people on kayaking trips in Chile for half of the year. He said comparing the Gauley to rivers there is like comparing great ski resorts.
“I hate to say one’s better than the other because it’s really good right here,” he said.
Hughes said he’s been coming to Gauley Fest since the 1990s. He started rafting on the Ocoee River in Tennessee. He said the Gauley has the best whitewater in the world this time of year.
“Everybody just knows there’s a great scene here,” he said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive