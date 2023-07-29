HUNTINGTON — “Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!”
The song from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse played loud and proud on Saturday in Pullman Square while people cheered on the nine contestants in the hot dog eating contest at the annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival.
The contest had its first three-way tie with Daren Ferguson, Matthew Bauman and Ron Sanchez each eating 17 Stewarts hot dogs in 10 minutes. During the three-minute “eat off” tiebreaker, they still tied and were all named winners.
“I gave it my best effort, I couldn’t have gotten another one down,” Bauman said.
The root beer chugging contest was a quick and close race between 10 contestants, the winner being the one who can drink and keep down a half gallon of Frostop root beer the fastest. Levi Handshaw of Olive Hill, Kentucky, won the event and said he prepares by drinking a lot of beer.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s got a neat trophy,” Handshaw said. “We’re gonna be back every summer.”
He says he entered “spur of the moment” for fun and plans to display his trophy.
This was the 19th year for the festival, which started in 2004 and skipped a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The morning included more dog-centered events like a costume contest, parade and races for canines.
Coal, an 8-year-old black Labrador dressed as a chef, won the costume contest.
Coal belongs to Elaine Hendrickson of Milton, who was also dressed in hot dog-themed attire. The costume was a gift from a friend at her church and the chef’s hat was from Hobby Lobby; her friend in Kentucky embroidered “Chef Coal” on the hat.
“He had a birthday May 1. There were 33 adults and 14 dogs at his party. We ran out of pup cakes,” Hendrickson said.
This is her third year at the festival. Last year, Coal placed second in the contest and the year before he placed third.
“I like to show him off and share him with people,” she said.
Stories you might like
Coal is a therapy dog. Before the pandemic, Hendrickson would bring him to schools and nursing homes.
The all-breed dog races consisted of three heats for small, medium and big dogs. The winners of each heat then competed for the final championship.
Redd, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois-Irish setter mix that’s a rescue dog, won the event.
His owners, Ashley and Luke Mathis of Huntington, said he came in second six years ago and that Saturday’s competition was a redemption race.
“Oh he’s definitely getting a hot dog today, at least one, maybe two,” Luke Mathis said.
The famous wiener dog race also had three heats. Teddy, a 6-year-old dachshund, took first place. This was his fifth time competing and second win.
“I’m ridiculously proud, I’m a dog mom through and through. We are really close. I get really touched seeing him run to me like that cause I feel like it’s our bond, he doesn’t like to be separated,” she said. “His trophy goes on the mantle and it just warms my heart to just have that relationship with him and that’s like a symbol of it. It’s so cheesy but he’s my best friend,” said Jenny Lyon of Huntington, Teddy’s owner.
Lyon said that he “definitely earned a hot dog.”
This year’s festival included many of Huntington’s hot dog stands and drive-ins, including Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, Triple H Drive Inn, Midway Drive In, Sam’s Hot Dogs, Griffith and Feil Pharmacy, Dog Haus Biergarten, Holy Smoke BBQ and Granny Mae’s hot dogs. T & L Hot Dogs from Morgantown made its first appearance at the event.
“Pullman Square has been the venue every time. They’ve been a phenomenal partner in getting this done and we get to show off Huntington, we get to show off Cabell County, the businesses that are down here, the hot dog vendors, we don’t work against each other, we work with each other. It’s a great ‘cause that’s what we do,” said John Mandt Jr., owner of Stewart’s Drive In Inc., and founder and current board member of the Hot Dog Festival.
Saturday’s event also featured a car show with almost 100 cars, inflatables, artist vendors and live music from three different groups: Montage “The Band,” Souls of the Wounded and City Heat.
Since the festival began, it has raised more than $270,000 for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Huntington has a deep history with hot dogs. Many of its family-run establishments have been around for decades, and all of them have their own unique sauce and other qualities that make them community favorites. The two oldest are Stewarts, which was established in 1932, and Midway, which was established in 1939.
“We wanted people to walk the streets of Huntington, we wanted it downtown. Pullman Square was brand spanking new and it’s like a showcase for Huntington. So it had to be in Pullman Square,” said event coordinator Kym York-Blake, about the organization of the first West Virginia Hot Dog Festival.
The annual event brings between 8,000 and 10,000 people to Huntington each year, including some from out of state.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive