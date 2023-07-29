Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — “Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!”

The song from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse played loud and proud on Saturday in Pullman Square while people cheered on the nine contestants in the hot dog eating contest at the annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival.

The annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival is back for its 19th year. The festival included everything from hot dog vendors, games, live music, wiener dog races, hot dog eating contests, and much more. In 19 years, the festival has raised over $270,000 for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

