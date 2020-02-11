Another round of heavy rain approaches WV

Much of West Virginia was placed on a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service starting Wednesday, when an inch or more of new rain was expected to descend on soil already soaked to the saturation point.
As of 6 p.m, the flash flood watches covered all counties except Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers and Monroe in the southeastern portion of the state, those in the Eastern Panhandle, and Brooke and Hancock counties at the tip of the Northern Panhandle. The flash flood watch was scheduled from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday.
A new storm system approaching from the west was expected to arrive by midday on Wednesday, bringing with it enough moisture to produce rainfall amounts ranging from a bit less than 1 inch the Beckley area to nearly 1.5 inches in communities near the Ohio River.
"The additional rainfall could likely result in flash flooding and high water from area streams, creeks and rivers," according to a statement from the weather service's Charleston Forecast Office.
On Tuesday, high water was causing problems along parts of Dry Branch Road and Ferrell Road in Kanawha County's Tornado area, where the Big Coal River was approaching its crest a foot or two below flood stage from weekend rains.
At Hamlin in Lincoln County, the Mud River reached its flood stage at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and was expected to cause flooding in low areas between Hamlin and Palermo, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood warning means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding -- a dangerous situation in which river banks, small bridges and culverts may become unstable and unsafe. Those living in the flash flood warning area should stay away from rain-swollen streams or risk being swept away.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered the state Emergency Operations Center and its staff to prepare for a response to additional flooding, following flash floods that swept through seven southern coalfield counties late last week. On Friday, the governor issued an emergency proclamation for McDowell, Logan, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh and Wyoming counties after 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in a brief period of time, sending streams out of their banks, blocking roads and closing schools and businesses.