West Virginia Public Broadcasting is dealing with critical staffing shortages, with 10 vacancies, including key positions such as chief engineer, education director, digital content coordinator and statehouse reporter.
Interim executive director Butch Antolini told members of the Educational Broadcasting Authority Wednesday that, with a total staff of 74, including 20 part-timers, having 10 job vacancies is “very difficult,” but said he hopes to have all openings advertised and filled by early next year.
Antolini, a former spokesman for Gov. Jim Justice who was named interim executive director in mid-October, said most of the positions were open when he came on board. He noted that Public Broadcasting had a staff of 180 at one point.
He said the vacancies are a combination of departures and retirements, including the pending retirement this month of chief engineer Dave McClanahan.
“I believe we have staff on hand to fill that job until we can get the right person on board,” Antolini said of the pending opening.
After the Educational Broadcasting Authority meeting, Antolini said he particularly wants to fill two reporter vacancies, saying, “People look to WVPB to be an independent news source, and we’ve got to get our staff back up to where it was.”
Antolini told the Educational Broadcasting Authority that when people ask about the future of WVPB news coverage, he tells them, “We will continue to provide balanced, fact-based reporting.”
The Educational Broadcasting Authority abruptly fired executive director Chuck Roberts earlier in October, weeks after Justice replaced five of the eight appointed positions on the board, which oversees WVPB.
Shortly after becoming executive director in 2018, Roberts said he made it clear that WVPB reporters would not provide media content for the state Communications Hub, which handles communications and media relations for many state agencies, including the Governor’s Office.
The EBA met briefly in executive session, but took no action in open session.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting:
| Antolini said "The Legislature Today" television program will return for the 2022 regular session, in a somewhat different format.
He said the program will air as a two-minute daily recap at 6:58 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a half-hour broadcast that will air twice on Friday evenings.
"The Legislature Today" previously had been a half-hour program airing weeknights during legislative sessions, but was cut to Fridays only during the 2021 regular session because of COVID-19 issues.
| Mountain Stage executive director Adam Harris said dates and locations for eight shows in early 2022 will be announced Friday, with the intent of resuming ticket sales at 100% of seating capacity, instead of the current policy of limiting seating to 50%.
Harris said the transition from longtime host Larry Groce to Kathy Mattea has gone smoothly, but said it would be wrong to suggest Groce has retired from the program, noting, “He’s only removed one of the six hats he wears.”
Harris said Mountain Stage currently airs on 289 radio stations across the country. He said he hopes to be able to do more live shows in cities with affiliates, beginning with a visit to Harrisonburg, Virginia, next year.