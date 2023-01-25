Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An apartment building blaze that displaced dozens of Charleston residents Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries or deaths, firefighters say, and residents of the Regal Apartment Building in the East End said the outcome could have been much worse.

The fire was first reported around 3:13 p.m. at the Regal Apartment building, in the 1400 block of Kanawha Boulevard.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you