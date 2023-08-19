Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD — Rescue horses, trainers and potential adopters from across the United States are at the Winfield Riding Club for the annual Appalachian Trainer Face Off, created by the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue.

Trainers first visit in May to bring home a horse for the summer, and then return in August for the competition. The rescue horses will be auctioned off to pre-approved adopters Saturday evening. The rescue takes horses in each year; some are surrendered by their owners but most are feral, coming from old mining sites.

Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue created the Appalachian Trainer Face Off event to showcase rescued horses who are ready for adoption. Trainers from around the United States work for around 100 days with each of the horses.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you