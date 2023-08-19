WINFIELD — Rescue horses, trainers and potential adopters from across the United States are at the Winfield Riding Club for the annual Appalachian Trainer Face Off, created by the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue.
Trainers first visit in May to bring home a horse for the summer, and then return in August for the competition. The rescue horses will be auctioned off to pre-approved adopters Saturday evening. The rescue takes horses in each year; some are surrendered by their owners but most are feral, coming from old mining sites.
“Unlike cats and dogs, horses require a significant amount of professional training to be able to be safe for the average person to adopt and take home to their barn. We receive sometimes as many as 100 to 180 horses a year and at least half of those horses are unhandled or untrained. It costs typically $1,000 a month for a horse to get placed under saddle. It takes about six months to get a horse going safely,” said Tinia Creamer, founder and president of the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue.
This year there are about 40 trainers and 40 horses. Betsey Munday of Terry, Mississippi, is one of them. She has been around horses her whole life.
This summer she worked with two horses from the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue: Annabella and Khaleesi. Annabella is at this year’s event and ready for adoption but Munday says Khaleesi is still “very skittish” and not ready yet. She hopes to bring her next year.
“She’s [Annabella] a draft crossman that was in the competition last year, but she ended up being brought back and then they asked me to take her for … I’ve had her for about 90 days, take her and kind of further her training and then she’s here this weekend. She’s not in the competition, but she will be going into just a freestyle on Saturday and then she’ll be going in the auction,” Munday said.
She says it can be difficult to give up a horse for adoption that you have a bond with, especially if you’ve worked with them for a long time.
“The second horse I have, [Khaleesi] came from a really bad breeding practice farm where she was used as a recipient mare. So she’s a little bit less trusting of people right now, we decided that she was going to take a lot longer,” she said.
Khaleesi has never been ridden and Munday says she still had some emotional baggage, but Annabella already had some familiarity with people.
Stories you might like
- 'Fix the problems': Advocates urge WV leaders to address jail living conditions amid increasing inmate death frequency
- Gasping for air: State oversight triggers EPA disapproval, air quality advocate frustration in asthma-heavy WV
- Lawsuit against WVSP alleges excessive force, negligence in death of man on I-81
- WVU board to consider extending Gee's contract amid 'fire sale of the university’s resources'
“So it was just kind of figuring out her buttons and kind of figuring out what she did know, what she didn’t know. And then any problems that she did have, we went to go try and fix those problems so she can be a better riding horse,” Munday said about Annabella.
Some of this year’s judges are Noah Tillman-Young of Texas, Carl Beldsoe of Georgia and Sonny Garuilo of New York. All three say the bond between a horse and a person is one of the most beautiful and inspiring things, and it’s what they look for most as judges.
“I can watch someone with their horse and I know exactly who they are as a person,” Garuilo said.
He has worked with thousands of rescue horses and says there is something special about those animals as opposed to a horse from a breeder.
“It may sound corny in some way, but I do feel that rescue horses appreciate that second chance. For me, the horse is the most abused domestic animal we have, you know, if you really think about it over the history of the horse … They always say you know, ‘Immigrants built this country, you know, on the back of immigrants.’ But the reality is, the country was built on the back of a horse and mule,” he said.
They are passionate about what a horse can do for a person. Beldsoe says that horses are the reason he is a better husband and father.
“It’s made me be better with people because you never know when you’re dealing with that animal. … He gives you back exactly what you give him, just like you give it to him,” he said.
Beldsoe said Thursday was the most important day of the Appalachian Trainer Face Off because it’s the best chance to see the bond between horses and their trainers.
Tillman-Young said rescue horses especially show people who they really are.
“Every horse is perfect. And the only reason why horses need rescuing is because of people,” he said. “So how much trust was invested in this relationship? So that when I go out there [during a competition] and I make myself vulnerable, there’s horses, there’s unpredictable circumstances, there’s people watching, there’s nerves. Like how much trust was there invested so that I know that that horse is going to take care of me? And when you put yourself in that state of vulnerability, you can’t help but grow because it makes you really have to take a hard look at yourself, what you’re doing, what your manner is and what your intentions are, what you’re projecting out there, because the horse never lies.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive