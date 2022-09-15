Approximately 1,300 without power in Kanawha City Sep 15, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Approximately 1,300 customers are without power in Kanawha City on Thursday morning.The outage area starts near the 36th Street Southeast Bridge and runs through 57th Street SE.According to Appalachian Power's outage map, the outage began at 9:58 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.No further details are available at this time. (This story has been updated to reflect an earlier estimated time of power restoration.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Outage Power Electricity Story Map Kanawha City Detail Customer Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesLawmakers push back against allowing off-road vehicles in state parks after opposition from retired state park leadersWomen's Health Center halts abortions, will not closeFormer Senate Ed chair Rucker picked to lead alternative education committeeTowson preview: Tigers make their second trip to Mountaineer FieldGazette-Mail editorial: Abortion ban won't help West VirginiaGazette-Mail editorial: Change of direction needed at WVUDear Abby: Wedding plans clouded by young man's mental illnessGas and Oil Association of West Virginia elects first female presidentBen Fields: Think banning abortion will be enough? Think again (Opinion)WVU football: Despite hot start, offense can improve See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts