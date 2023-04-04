Last year, 873 helpline callers cited alcohol as their primary drug, according to HELP4WV, the state's mental health and addiction helpline. The only drugs cited more frequently were heroin and methamphetamine.
Alcohol misuse is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States, with nearly 100,000 people dying from alcohol-related causes each year, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
That is why April is Alcohol Awareness Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol misuse and help those struggling with addiction find support and treatment.
Researchshows that even moderate alcohol consumption significantly contributes to at least seven types of cancer, yet at least half of US adults areunawareof this association. Additionally, alcohol use can lead to several other problems, including alcohol use disorder.
Further screening is warranted for those who have any of these signs of alcohol use disorder:
Drinking alone or in secret
Drinking in the morning or at inappropriate times
Drinking to cope with stress, anxiety or depression
Drinking to the point of blacking out or passing out
Increasing tolerance to alcohol
Neglecting responsibilities and obligations
Continuing to drink despite negative consequences such as problems at work, in relationships or with the law
Engaging in risky behaviors while under the influence of alcohol, such as driving or unsafe sex
Having physical symptoms of alcohol abuse, such as shaking, sweating or withdrawal symptoms when not drinking
Developing health problems related to alcohol abuse, such as liver disease or high blood pressure
Although treatment for alcohol use disorder may include in-patient withdrawal management and residential treatment, many people can find recovery through lower-level intervention, including medication assistance, outpatient counseling, and support groups. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol use disorder, free, confidential support is available by calling or texting 1-844-HELP-4WV or chatting online atHELP4WV.com.