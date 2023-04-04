Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last year, 873 helpline callers cited alcohol as their primary drug, according to HELP4WV, the state's mental health and addiction helpline. The only drugs cited more frequently were heroin and methamphetamine.

 Metro Creative

Alcohol misuse is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States, with nearly 100,000 people dying from alcohol-related causes each year, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

That is why April is Alcohol Awareness Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol misuse and help those struggling with addiction find support and treatment.

