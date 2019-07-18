Area organizations announce new officers and members

Two area organizations have announced their newly elected officers and members. They are:
United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. elects new officers: Jeff Taylor, President of the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., announced that the Board of Trustees elected new officers at its recent Board of Trustees meeting.
The board elected D. Lyn Dotson to serve as chairperson, Cheryl Davis as vice chairperson and Judy Raines as treasurer. The board also reelected foundation staff members Jeff Taylor to serve as president, Kim Matthews as vice president and Susannah Carpenter as assistant treasurer. Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball continues to serve as the honorary chairperson.
For more information, contact Jeff Taylor at 304-342-2113 or email him at jefftaylor@umfwv.org.
HHOMA announces new advisory board: The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs appointed a new advisory board during its bi-annual meeting July 12. The board assists HHOMA with duties such as marketing, promotion and member recruitment, as well as recommendations on the needs of minority citizens and businesses. Members will serve two-year terms.
This marks the first new board to be assembled under the leadership of HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson. Gov. Jim Justice named Upson to head HHOMA in December 2018.
The new members of the 2019–2021 HHOMA Advisory Board are:
Dr. James Marcus Arnaez, Oree Banks, Thaddaus Breckenridge, Janine Bullock, Dr. Shelvy Campbell-Monroe, Elizabeth Crawford, Tracy Evans, Dr. Jerry Carr, Tammy Frazie, Eric Householder (non-voting member), Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, Marsha Phillips, Patricia Wilson and Jill Upson.
The next scheduled Advisory Board meeting is Dec. 13.
For more information about HHOMA, visit www.minority affairs.wv.gov.