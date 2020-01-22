Area organizations elect new officers

Two area organizations have elected officers for the new term. They are:

West Virginia Hospital Association: The West Virginia Hospital Association, representing 63 acute care and specialty hospitals and health systems in West Virginia, recently elected new officers and appointed trustees for 2019-2020.

Officers include: Chairman, Kevin Fowler; chairman elect, Albert Wright; treasurer, Mary Beth Barr; immediate past chairperson, Avah Stalnaker; and secretary, Joe Letnaunchyn.

Kanawha Valley Chapter of NOW: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women has elected the following new officers: Renate Pore, president; Kelli Boyd, action vice-president; Chris Hedges, executive vice-president; Bettijane Burger, secretary; Rita Ray, treasurer. Elected to the Board were: Brianne Solomon, Amy Tolliver, Betty Justice, Amber Brown and Katonya Hart.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Adkins, Kenneth - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Carney, Herman - 11 a.m., Poca United Methodist Church, Poca.

Chrislip, David - 11 a.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Coon, Iverson - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Church, Reedy.

Fisher, Delmer - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Frame, Joe - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Gibson, Floyd - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home. Malden.

Harmon-Ray, Barbara - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kennedy, Eva - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Patton, Loretta - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Peters, Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Phillips, William - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ritchie, Juanita - 8 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Scott, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Taylor, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Tribble, Harvey - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Williamson, Grayson - 11 a.m., Anderson Funeral Home, New Haven.