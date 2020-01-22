Area organizations elect new officers

Two area organizations have elected officers for the new term. They are:
West Virginia Hospital Association: The West Virginia Hospital Association, representing 63 acute care and specialty hospitals and health systems in West Virginia, recently elected new officers and appointed trustees for 2019-2020.
Officers include: Chairman, Kevin Fowler; chairman elect, Albert Wright; treasurer, Mary Beth Barr; immediate past chairperson, Avah Stalnaker; and secretary, Joe Letnaunchyn.
Kanawha Valley Chapter of NOW: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women has elected the following new officers: Renate Pore, president; Kelli Boyd, action vice-president; Chris Hedges, executive vice-president; Bettijane Burger, secretary; Rita Ray, treasurer. Elected to the Board were: Brianne Solomon, Amy Tolliver, Betty Justice, Amber Brown and Katonya Hart.