West Virginia Tax Commissioner Dale Steager will retire from the state Tax Department this week.
Steager announced his retirement Wednesday morning, putting an end to a nearly 50-year career working on West Virginia's tax code and revenue laws in the public and private sectors.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Steager as tax commissioner in January 2017, and Justice had not named a replacement for Steager as of Wednesday.
“Commissioner Steager has served the State remarkably well for several decades,” West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said. “We thank him for his extraordinary service to West Virginia and its people, and wish him all the best in his retirement and his future endeavors.”
Steager began his career with the State Tax Department in 1971 and later served as General Counsel for the West Virginia Department of Revenue, a position he held until October 2005, when he joined a Charleston-based regional law firm practicing in the areas of state and local tax, according to a news release from the Department of Revenue.
Steager graduated from West Virginia University in 1968 and from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1971. He has written for several tax publications of the American Bar Association and, more recently, was the editor of the Guidebook to West Virginia Taxes, published by the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.