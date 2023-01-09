Sound Checks with Levon and local opener Khegan McLane is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Clay Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
A Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) community dance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. Donations accepted. For information, visit www.footmad.org.
The Professional Bull Riders ZipRecruiter Capitol Classic takes place at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.
The film “The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlile” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through the month of January at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema on Capitol Street. Decades after country music legend Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana star Brandi Carlile wrote an album for her hero, spurring on a comeback. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for students. For information, visit www.wviff.org.
The 40th year of Mountain Stage kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. The show features Donna the Buffalo, the David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players, Lauren Calve and Philip Bowen. Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Comedian Rodney Carrington performs at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Jan. 21. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphonic Dances” with conductor candidate Fouad Fakhouri on Jan. 21 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.wvsymphony.org.
Christian music tour Winter Jam rocks the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Jan. 22. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston on Jan. 22. Guests include Cass McCombs, Victoria Victoria and more. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.