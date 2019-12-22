As concerns about water continue, Page-Kincaid PSC withdraws rate increase request

As the quality of water people are getting from the Page-Kincaid Public Service District remains a concern, the state Public Service Commission has let the beleaguered district withdraw its request for a rate increase to help fix its problems.
The PSC order, granted last week, sets a timetable for meetings and deadlines for the Page-Kincaid district and for West Virginia American Water Company, which has expressed interest in acquiring Page-Kincaid. The Page-Kincaid district must file written copies of operational reports to the state agency monthly, as well as any sanitary surveys performed at the site.
PSC staff made it clear in the order that they are still concerned about the quality of the Page-Kincaid system’s raw water, which comes from two underground aquifers. Last year, the water suddenly started running red out of some faucets, and tests showed high traces of iron and manganese.
In June, the Page-Kincaid PSD requested a certificate of necessity from the state. It wanted to raise rates by 10 percent for its 640 customers in order to cover interest costs on $2.2 million in loans for an infrastructure project
West Virginia American Water intervened in the case, saying the company had been interested in taking over the Page-Kincaid system for a while, but local officials would not cooperate with their attempts to learn more about the system and its struggles.
After a public hearing in October where more than a dozen residents shared their problems and concerns with the water system’s management, and some people specifically requested a West Virginia American Water takeover, the PSD filed to withdraw its rate hike request and further explore WVAW’s bid.
Now, according to the order, the company has until Jan. 31 to provide a formal proposal to Page-Kincaid, and the PSD has until Feb. 18 to respond.
PSC staff say it’s crucial that the two agencies work quickly to provide residents with cleaner, more reliable water as soon as possible.
In August, Page-Kincaid installed an emergency water filter after the old one gave out from processing so much iron. The PSD planned to install two more water filters, as well as replace old dilapidated piping, as part of a planned $3.3 million rehabilitation project.
Now, without a rate increase, the project will be on hold until it’s clear what’s happening with WVAW.
If the company takes over service, the project would be unnecessary, according to engineers at WVAW. Customers in the Page area would be able to hook up their connections to the company’s existing water treatment plant at the New River, putting the contaminated deep wells currently used by the PSD out of commission.
Until a proposal is released, it’s unclear how much an acquisition would cost.
For residents, a WVAW takeover may mean a slight increase in rates, but several have said that they don’t care if their rates go up, as long as they have dependable water service.
“We just want water we can drink,” said Connie Smith, who lives in Page. “We will pay more if we need, and we don’t care who brings it. We want it soon, though.”
Page-Kincaid customers pay about $57 per 4,000 gallons of water, with a $43 minimum bill. WVAW customers in Fayette County pay $66 per 4,000 gallons, with a $31 minimum.
WVAW policy is to bring rates up to the average when it acquires new systems. In most cases, the new rates will be implemented incrementally, with slight increases every few months until the rates are equal.