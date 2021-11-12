Roane General Hospital CEO Doug Bentz hopes the state is watching.
Dwindling population and bleak finances have prompted rural hospitals across Appalachia to shutter or slash services. Roane General has expanded.
The size of the emergency room has been doubled. A new walk-in clinic has opened. Specialty services -- previously accessible only by driving an hour or more to Charleston or Parkersburg -- are available. There’s a modern fitness center and wellness cafe and a new layout to enhance patients' privacy.
“Right now I’m feeling guarded excitement, I guess," Bentz said. "We have been blessed to be able to expand and redefine our services and our mission with this project, but at the same time we are still dealing with the pandemic and our staff and resources, like everywhere, are being stretched.”
Roane General launched a $22 million expansion in 2019, before anyone heard of COVID-19. Construction continued as staff battled the pandemic.
Officials will hold a dedication Tuesday for the renovated hospital. Bentz, who has worked at Roane General for more than 20 years, said he hopes the hospital will be an example for others.
“West Virginia [is] in the bottom quartile in the country for health metrics, and Roane County is in the bottom quartile of West Virginia in terms of health and economic statistics,” Bentz said.
Covering 484 square miles and home to roughly 14,000 people, Roane is marked by winding roads and hardship.
About 20% of its people dwell in poverty, which leads to ill health and limited access to care. About as many also live with a disability. More than 44% of residents -- the fourth highest share in the state -- report being obese and another 32% are overweight, according to a 2018 West Virginia Behavioral Risk Surveillance System Report.
Bentz said all this was considered when he and others decided on expansion.
“We asked, ‘How are we going to address all that?’ And the answer was taking on a transformational shift as an organization,” Bentz said. “We definitely had the need, then we had to develop what changes to make so we asked people and we looked at the statistics to help guide us.”
The result, Bentz said, will be sustainable and attainable health care for a region that needs it. Without the expansion, Bentz said, Roane might have been left without a hospital, as happened in Marion, Logan and Mingo counties and elsewhere across Appalachia.
That leaves communities reeling. Even routine health checks become burdensome, forcing trips to neighboring counties or states.
Hospitals also are crucial to economic development, Bentz said. When they go, jobs do, too.
“Look at those [communities] that have lost their hospitals and where they stand economically now,” Bentz said. “Having a hospital -- a good hospital -- is paramount to any kind of development or sense of community.”
The expanded hospital was constructed, Bentz said, with area history and culture at the forefront.
In the 1960s, neighbors invested their own money to build the hospital, and for the expansion they donated more than $1 million. It’s a much different model than that of West Virginia University Health Systems or Charleston Area Medical Center, which both have been expanding services across the state.
“It does belong to the community in that way, and we want it to stay that way,” Bentz said. “We’ve been challenged here, sure, but there’s always been a sense of ownership and pride throughout history that commits our community to the hospital.”
That history is evident in hospital halls. Works from local artists -- quilts, woodworking and paintings, among others -- hang on the walls between exam rooms. In the hospital’s executive conference room, a large mural depicts the facility’s groundbreaking more than 50 years ago.
The heart of the expansion is in meeting needs.
Outpatient services -- accounting for most hospital visits -- are streamlined through the clinic. Before the expansion, the emergency room frequently reached capacity.
“The need for more space, that’s what started this project for us,” Bentz said.
More space breeds opportunity. There are physical therapy services, and the full-scale fitness center is free. Nutritional classes are available, and hospital staff track health metrics and progress for those who use the programs.
Specialists from Charleston and beyond rotate days to see patients, localizing care. The state could benefit by following Roane General's culture shift, Bentz said.
“We haven’t accomplished it yet, but that’s our goal: Change the culture of health care. To do that, you have to engage with the community and provide the tools necessary for those folks to make those types of changes and give them buy-in,” Bentz said. “It’s all encompassing -- it’s not just one factor, it’s everything -- and that is difficult, but the benefits we believe are worth it.”