The leader of the West Virginia House of Delegates redistricting efforts said he expects a proposed House district map to remain intact, with a few tweaks after hearing a weekend's worth of feedback.
With about a week until members of the Legislature anticipate they will be working to vote on legislative and congressional maps, House Redistricting Committee Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral, said he's taken calls, and even talked with other delegates after bumping into them at gas stations, about smoothing out the lines of the 100 districts in the House of Delegates.
That's a relief for Howell, but it's a concern for ACLU-WV Advocacy Director Eli Baumwell, who has raised concerns about a lack of transparency when it comes to lawmakers' communication about the proposed maps, which will be in place for 10 years, given that the bulk of the drawing will take place in a two-week window.
Of particular concern to Baumwell is that, while requests for district boundaries from the general public are being posted on the Legislature's redistricting webpage, similar communication among lawmakers isn't likewise being publicly shared.
“I understand they have a time frame,” Baumwell said. “They could ensure that this will be a robust debate, even if it means a longer special session, and really take the time to demonstrate that they are giving due consideration to the lines that are drawn, rather than approving what was largely pre-approved.”
The House Redistricting Committee introduced the proposed House map during its first meeting on Sept. 30. Since then, Howell said, most of the communication he's had with other lawmakers has been in person or over the phone, meaning it's difficult to document.
He said he even bumped into one delegate as they entered a gas station in Weston over the weekend, when they talked a little about moving a line to keep a neighborhood intact.
“We're trying to do it as transparent as possible,” Howell said, noting the 15 redistricting public hearings this summer and the Legislature's redistricting webpage. “A lot of times, if the actual delegate, or on the other side, the senators, are coming in and saying, 'Hey, here's a change you need to make,' that's not coming from them. It's coming from their constituents.”
The West Virginia Senate Redistricting Committee had not presented a proposed Senate map as of Monday.
That committee is meeting again Wednesday, and any proposed maps have to be posted on the Legislature's website 24 hours before the meeting, per the protocols the committee adopted on Sept. 23.
In addition to making comments public, Baumwell said he is concerned about the lengths lawmakers in both parties will go to finish the maps in a timely fashion.
"This is going to determine what our legislative districts will be for the next 10 years," Baumwell said. "We know this has been a bipartisan effort to manipulate maps, and it's about time for the Legislature to change the process so that it really is voters choosing the legislators and not the legislators choosing their voters."
Time is of the essence in this redistricting process, since lawmakers want to have the maps approved by Nov. 8, one year before the 2022 general election. West Virginia's residency requirement to run for state office requires a person to have lived in their given district at least one year prior to the general election.
Complicating this year's redistricting process was a delay in the release of the U.S. Census data amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a given redistricting year, the census data typically is released in April, and West Virginia lawmakers traditionally have met in the summer to draw district maps. This year, the preliminary data was released in August, and lawmakers anticipate that Gov. Jim Justice will call a special legislative session next week, when lawmakers already are in town for interim committee meetings.
Howell said the redistricting public hearings were helpful in speeding up the process, because lawmakers had a good sense of what the areas of concern were for different parts of the state.
Even though about a week and a half isn't the ideal amount of time, Howell said he is pleased at least that the House has put out a map about which people can provide feedback.
“I wanted to get these maps introduced, so they can sit out there in the public,” Howell said. “One of the things in the interest of transparency is we can get the feedback and say, 'OK. Where did we screw up?'”