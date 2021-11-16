West Virginia regional jail inmates involved in a lawsuit about medical care at their respective facilities want a federal judge to force a proposed consent order that resulted from negotiations with state correction officials earlier this month.
Attorneys for the inmates who are plaintiffs in the case said the parties reached a tentative agreement on Nov. 3 that would require Corrections officials to update COVID-19 policies and enforce them in the jails, but they now say state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner Betsy Jividen has declined to enter into any agreement with them and obtained new legal representation in the case.
Attorneys for inmates in the case of John Baxley Jr. et al. vs. Jividen filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Robert “Chuck” Chambers to enforce the order drawn up based on the Nov. 3 negotiations, meaning Corrections officials would have to update their COVID-19 policies and practices for jail inmates.
“Defendant’s refusal to keep her word has hurt the class in numerous ways, including delaying the much-needed emergency relief necessary to protect class members from COVID-19 exposure, illness, and death,” attorney Lydia Milnes wrote on behalf of the inmates in the motion filed Monday.
Milnes and Jennifer Wagner, both of Mountain State Justice, are representing the inmates in the case.
The parties met on Nov. 3 for a hearing on a motion the inmates filed in October asking Chambers for an injunction to force correction officials to update the COVID policies and practices.
Instead of a hearing, the parties entered into two hours’ worth of negotiations that culminated with an agreement “in principle,” Wagner said that afternoon.
Jividen refused to meet with attorneys for the inmates during negotiations, and Deputy Commissioner Marvin Plumley met with them on behalf of the division, Milnes said in the motion filed this week.
The tentative agreement had division officials agreeing to the “major topics” of the inmates’ requests regarding COVID policies and practices, but they had not reached an agreement on the details of additional testing, quarantine, medical isolation, and data collection measures Milnes said in the motion.
The only exception was division officials did not agree to having a court appointed monitor to oversee the implementation of the changes, but they agreed to provide more extensive data collection and reporting and allow for a second inspection of jail facilities by Dr. Homer Venters, a doctor and epidemiologist who specializes in care in correctional facilities, Milnes said in the motion.
Venters inspected three regional jails in September and issued a report in which he said he was “deeply concerned” about jail practices that “actively and needlessly expose people to COVID-19 infection, morbidity, and morality.”
Lawrence Messina, director of Communications for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, provided a statement to the Gazette-Mail Nov. 3 saying “the men and women of Corrections have supported West Virginia’s fight against COVID-19,” and adding how grateful the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation was for the leadership of Gov. Jim Justice.
On Tuesday, Messina said the Nov. 3 statement “did not refer to or acknowledge a “consent order,” a “tentative agreement” or any other specific means for resolving the pending case.”
“The statement instead reflected DCR’s understanding at the time: that there were “ongoing discussions” that hopefully would “yield a resolution that helps accomplish” what Gov. Justice refers to as ‘pulling the rope together,” Messina said Tuesday. “To DCR, that means all parties involved in this case working toward the critical goal of reducing the threat from COVID-19.”
The parties agreed Milnes and Wagner would draft a consent agreement based on the discussions on Nov. 3.
Milnes and Wagner sent a copy of the agreement to Webster Arceneaux III, of Lewis Glasser in Charleston, on Nov. 5, and Arceneaux acknowledged receiving it.
Arceneaux, along with Richard Gottlieb, Valerie Raupp and Anna Casto, all from the Lewis Glasser law firm were representing Jividen at the time.
On Nov. 10, Milnes said the inmates’ attorneys were notified that Jividen had fired the Lewis Glasser attorneys and retained new counsel, William Murray with Anspach Meeks Ellenberger LLP in Charleston.
Joining Murray from the same law firm are Mark J. McGhee and Jaden Rhea, according to a notice filed in the case on Nov. 11.
Murray informed Milnes and Wagner that Jividen declined to agree to the consent order based on the Nov. 3 negotiations, and they were informed that Jividen “would not enter any agreement relating to” the motion for an injunction.
The inmates’ motion regarding COVID policies is part of an ongoing lawsuit filed in December 2018 in which they claim Corrections and Rehabilitation haven’t provided them with adequate health care.
None of the inmates who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking release based on their claims.
A trial in the case is set for June 2022.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 22 inmates and two staff members out of all Division of Correction and Rehabilitation facilities had died of COVID-19, according to a data report filed with the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
There were 33 active cases throughout the state’s 10 regional jails. There were 5,230 people incarcerated in the state’s regional jails, which are equipped to house 4,265 people.