Abuse claims from previous years, including some related to the former Miracle Meadows school in Harrison County, have affected the finances of the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management, according to a financial audit.

Miracle Meadows, a Christian boarding school, closed in 2014 after allegations that students were physically and sexually abused. In November 2020, a group of 29 former students settled their claims for a total of $51.9 million. However, additional suits were filed in 2021 and 2022. To date, nearly 90 former students have filed legal action against the school and its former director.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

