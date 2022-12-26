Abuse claims from previous years, including some related to the former Miracle Meadows school in Harrison County, have affected the finances of the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management, according to a financial audit.
Miracle Meadows, a Christian boarding school, closed in 2014 after allegations that students were physically and sexually abused. In November 2020, a group of 29 former students settled their claims for a total of $51.9 million. However, additional suits were filed in 2021 and 2022. To date, nearly 90 former students have filed legal action against the school and its former director.
The Board of Risk Insurance Management held its quarterly meeting Dec. 13, where discussion centered around an independent financial audit conducted by the accounting firm Forvis LLP.
While it's part of a larger overall financial picture, abuse cases from previous years contributed to an increase in total liabilities in 2022 of more than $96.5 million, after they had decreased by $14.8 million in 2021, according to information presented at the meeting. The decrease in liabilities in 2021 was due to the payout of a number of large claims related to one insured entity, according to the audit.
“Increases in unpaid claims, accrued expenses and other liabilities are the components of this increase for the current year. The impact of a number of large claims related to several earlier years and the current year resulted in the increase,” according to the audit.
Claims and claims adjustment expenses increased by $97.8 million in 2022, compared to a $4.9 million increase the year before, according to the audit. The audit again pointed to claims that developed several years ago as contributing factors to this increase.
“Claims expense increased in 2022 from unfavorable claims development of several years prior and the current year, resulting in an unfavorable impact of $71.9 million for 2022,” according to the audit.
According to the audit, the overall net position of BRIM declined 45.3% from the prior year, compared to an increase of 7.4% from 2020 to 2021. The audit indicated the increase in claims and claims adjustment expenses, along with investment losses, contributed to this decline in position.
“Claims reserves increased in 2022 and investment earnings decreased. The effect of the slight increase in premium revenue, increased claims and claims adjustment expense and investment losses resulted in an overall decrease in net position for the year,” the audit states.
Samantha Knapp, spokeswoman for the state Department of Administration, said in an email Thursday that Miracle Meadows and other abuse cases have had a negative impact on BRIM’s current finances. Long-term implications could include increased premiums and further negative financial impact.
Knapp said, “BRIM initiated an underwriting/loss control plan and insurance policy aggregate for sexual abuse claims” to mitigate the impact of similar problems in the future, but did not elaborate on specifics.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV