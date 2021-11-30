Editor’s note: Because of a reporter’s errors, an earlier version of this article contained several inaccuracies.
West Virginia governmental agencies awarded 3,420 grants totaling $219 million in the 2016-17 budget year — but only about 21% of all recipients have provided sufficient documentation to verify that the funds were spent properly, a legislative audit found.
The Post Audit report found “significant weakness in the assurance and accountability over state grant funds.”
In the 2016-17 budget year, a significant number of those grants — a total of 2,413 grants totaling more than $104 million — were awarded to state agencies and local governments, which were exempt from reporting requirements at the time.
Because of those exemptions, and a 40% compliance rate for grantees that were covered by reporting requirements, the audit noted: “The state is often relying entirely on the assertion of the grantee that the money was properly spent.”
In 2019, the House of Delegates and Senate unanimously passed a bill removing the reporting exemption for grants awarded to state agencies and local governments.
The audit reviewed a sample of 346 grant awards, finding that 178 of the grants were exempt from accountability requirements prior to the 2019 legislation, and of the 168 grants subject to reporting requirements, only 68 grantees had provided sufficient documentation to be in compliance.
The audit found that 2,361 grants totaling $98.29 million went to local governments, or 45% of the total, and 52 grants totaling $6.19 million went to state agencies, or 3%.
The largest grant providers were the Department of Health and Human Resources, with 319 grants totaling $73.63 million, and the Department of Education, with 1,982 grants totaling $62.67 million.
Additionally, Education and the Arts issued 669 grants totaling $14.98 million, including 403 grants to fairs and festivals, totaling $3.03 million.
The Commerce Department issued 92 grants totaling $6.82 million, including 47 tourism grants totaling $3.25 million.
The audit found that three state agencies, the Water Development Authority, the Aeronautics Commission, and the Division of Justice and Community Affairs, require full spending documentation of grant funds.
The audit makes a series of recommendations, including recommending that all grantees to provide documentation supporting all expenditures using state grant funds.