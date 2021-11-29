West Virginia government agencies awarded 3,420 grants totaling $219 million in the 2016-17 budget year, but only about 21% of all recipients have provided sufficient documentation to verify that the funds were spent properly.
A legislative post-audit report found “significant weakness in the assurance and accountability over state grant funds,” in large part because of legislation sought by Gov. Jim Justice in 2019 that exempts state agencies and local governments from financial reporting requirements
Most of those grants -- 2,413 totaling more than $104 million -- were exempted from reporting requirements in the West Virginia Grant Transparency and Accountability Act under Justice’s bill (Senate Bill 345).
Because of the exemptions for state and local governments, and a 40% compliance rate for grantees still covered by reporting requirements, the audit noted, “The state is often relying entirely on the assertion of the grantee that the money was properly spent.”
The 2019 legislation exempting state and local entities from accountability requirements passed the House and Senate unanimously. That was after the bill was amended in the House of Delegates to include simplified financial reporting requirements for volunteer fire departments, and was retitled as, “Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for VFDs.”
The audit reviewed a sample of 346 grant awards, finding that 178 were exempt from accountability requirements under the new law. Of the 168 grants subject to reporting requirements, only 68 grantees had provided sufficient documentation to be in compliance.
The audit found that 2,361 grants totaling $98.29 million, or 45% of the total, went to local governments. State agencies were the recipients of 52 grants totaling $6.19 million, or 3%.
The largest grant providers were the Department of Health and Human Resources, with 319 grants totaling $73.63 million, and the Department of Education, with 1,982 grants totaling $62.67 million.
Additionally, Education and the Arts issued 669 grants totaling $14.98 million, including 403 grants to fairs and festivals, totaling $3.03 million. The Commerce Department issued 92 grants totaling $6.82 million, including 47 tourism grants totaling $3.25 million.
The audit found that three state agencies -- the Water Development Authority, the Aeronautics Commission, and the Division of Justice and Community Affairs -- require full spending documentation of grant funds.
The audit makes several recommendations, including effectively calling for repeal of the accountability exemptions by requiring all grantees to provide documentation supporting all expenditures using state grant funds.