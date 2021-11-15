Although West Virginia is no longer on a spree of buying or building office space, as it was doing prior to a 2015 legislative audit, a follow-up audit released Monday finds that the General Services Division remains overextended in trying to adequately maintain all the properties the state currently owns or leases.
“While the financial situation has had small improvements, the Legislative Auditor anticipates the GSD will be under financial stress for several years, unless there are significant increases in lottery revenues, state appropriated funds, or bond refinancing,” an update provided Monday to the joint interim committees on Government Organization and Government Operations advised.
The audit notes that the General Services Division has spent down a fund set up in 2007 for maintenance of the Capitol dome and other capital improvements from a peak of $76.4 million in 2009 to $2.9 million now. The fund has been “depleted to a precarious level,” the audit warns.
“This level of funding is inadequate to properly maintain and improve GSD buildings,” the audit notes.
The audit points out that the administration has not fully complied with 2015 recommendations to increase rental charges to state agencies to more adequately cover maintenance costs, citing some rent increases, but with expenses still outpacing revenue overall.
That is primarily because debt service payments on 2015 bonds sold to build state office buildings in Clarksburg ($16.3 million) and Fairmont ($15.9 million), and to completely renovate Capitol Complex Building 3 ($28.5 million), far outpace rental payments collected from agencies housed in those buildings.
The audit again recommends the state adopt a formal policy establishing a cost-benefit analysis for future building purchases or construction.
“There is no requirement that future administrations will consider financial analyses and any sufficiency or insufficiency of funds the analysis may reveal,” the audit states. “The Legislative Auditor has previously found that the absence of formal, written policies and procedures concerning purchasing real property has contributed to the current state of the [Department of Administration] having an overextended stock of property.”
