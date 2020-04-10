Baby-Sitters Club author, Martin, cancels WV Book Festival appearance

The Baby-Sitters Club author, Ann M. Martin, has canceled her appearance at the West Virginia Book Festival in October.
Martin had a personal conflict on the date she was to be a featured speaker. The book festival is scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“While we are disappointed that Ann. M. Martin is unable to participate in this year’s Book Festival, we are confident that we will find another quality children’s book author to complete our phenomenal line-up, which includes popular best-sellers and two Pulitzer Prize winners,” said Michelle Ross, head of the book festival’s selection committee.
Feature authors still attending the festival are Colson Whitehead, Douglas Preston, Josh Malerman, Eric Eyre and Denise Giardina.
This year’s Book Festival will also feature annual favorites such as the used book sale, which will be held on Oct. 3, and the festival’s marketplace, where attendees will be able to meet and talk with authors, or buy signed copies of books. The event is free to attend.
Charter presenters for the West Virginia Book Festival include: the Kanawha County Public Library; the Library Foundation of Kanawha County Inc.; the West Virginia Humanities Council; and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Sponsors for this year’s festival are West Virginia Public Broadcasting; the West Virginia Library Commission; the Center for the Book; the Martha Gaines and Russell Wehrle Memorial Foundation; the H. B. Wehrle Foundation; the Marshall University Foundation; the Friends of the Library; Encova Insurance and BB&T.
For more information on the West Virginia Book Festival, visit wvbookfestival.org.