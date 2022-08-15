Eventually, if you’re going to make it in music, you’re going to have to quit your day job — or have help quitting.
Zach Lupetin, one of the founders of eclectic indie roots rock band Dustbowl Revival, knew what he wanted to do with his life early.
The band comes to “Mountain Stage” this Sunday at the Culture Center Theater, but speaking from his home in Los Angeles, he said, “I’ve always been in bands since I was 14.”
He played in punk rock groups, alt-rock bands and blues outfits all over Chicago. After high school, he went to the University of Michigan and played in bands in Ann Arbor and Detroit before finally deciding to head to California to chase his music dreams.
To pay the rent, he took a job in advertising.
“It was a great first job to have when you’re in your 20s,” Lupetin said.
Then he put an ad up on Craigslist looking to meet other like-minded musicians, people who were into Bruce Springsteen and Louis Armstrong — along with country singer Bob Wills, New Orleans jazz bands and Aretha Franklin.
“And you know, we got lucky,” he said.
People answered the ad. A band formed.
During the day, he worked his advertising job.
“But you know the thing I looked forward to was getting together with the band after the office closed,” he said. “We used to sneak in through the back door and rehearse in this sort of open cubicle area.”
They got pretty good, began playing local bars and started working their way through the California music scene.
Then Lupetin got laid off from his job.
“I think sometimes the universe nudges you in the right direction,” he said.
Dustbowl Revival got an agent and just hit the road. He said they stayed out on tour constantly, playing new places and making new fans.
Things were going well and then the pandemic drove them off the road. Things mostly ground to a halt, but it wasn’t all bad. Lupetin focused on his family. He and his wife had a baby and the guitarist and songwriter embraced writing music with a piano.
“There was a family heirloom,” he said. “We had a 1918 Steinway piano shipped from my wife’s family in Ohio to Los Angeles.”
Lupetin said he wasn’t that great of a piano player, but he loved songwriting with the piano and working with the piano has been productive.
The band has new material and has been releasing new songs. This week, Dustbowl Revival will release “Be (for July).”
“That’s my daughter,” Lupetin said.
Since resuming touring, he said the band has stayed busy. They go out on the road for days at a time, but it’s awkward. Being away from home with a new baby is difficult and in some ways, the band is retracing its steps.
“It’s almost like we’re reintroducing the band to the public at large all over again,” he said.
But they’re excited to be traveling, performing and playing “Mountain Stage.”
“It's great to finally be out there and doing what we do best,” he said. “You know, when you have a seven-piece band with a horn section, it's hard to capture that in an iPhone video, online.”