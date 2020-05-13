Back-to-school immunizations by appointment only this year

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer back-to-school immunizations by appointment only this year in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. No walk-in clinics will be held.

The state of West Virginia requires new school entrants to show proof of the following vaccines:

n Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP)

n Polio

n Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

n Varicella (chickenpox)

n Hepatitis B

Students entering seventh grade must show proof of: Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (Tdap) and Meningococcal

Students entering 12th grade must have proof of: Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (Tdap) and a booster dose of Meningococcal

A parent or guardian must attend the appointment with students and bring their child’s immunization record and insurance information. To make an appointment, call 304-348-8080.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. 
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.