The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer back-to-school immunizations by appointment only this year in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. No walk-in clinics will be held.
The state of West Virginia requires new school entrants to show proof of the following vaccines:
n Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP)
n Polio
n Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)
n Varicella (chickenpox)
n Hepatitis B
Students entering seventh grade must show proof of: Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (Tdap) and Meningococcal
Students entering 12th grade must have proof of: Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (Tdap) and a booster dose of Meningococcal
A parent or guardian must attend the appointment with students and bring their child’s immunization record and insurance information. To make an appointment, call 304-348-8080.